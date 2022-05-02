SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
May 02, 2022 05:50 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 2:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Chaotic Good car wash ext.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
May 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
1997 Dec website.jpg
Business
After 25 years, our website has seen a lot of change
Happy 25th birthday to postbulletin.com!
May 02, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
CD1 forum Deal-Bartell.JPG
Local
1st Congressional District race gets less crowded on DFL side
DFL candidates met at a forum Sunday to pitch their cases to party members why they should fill the 1st Congressional District's vacant seat.
May 01, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
May Day rally 01.JPG
Business
On the day marking an 8-hour workday, Kemps workers reject latest offer
Workers rejected the latest proposed contract in a 135-to-1 vote Sunday.
May 01, 2022 07:58 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed