Morning Headlines: Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 2:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Post-Bulletin newspaper opens site on World Wide Web
- After 25 years, our website has seen a lot of change
- Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
- JM coach Sonnabend driven by faith, passion
- Meet the Minnesota High School Rodeo Queen, or the one who walks a horse through downtown Rochester
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
Happy 25th birthday to postbulletin.com!
DFL candidates met at a forum Sunday to pitch their cases to party members why they should fill the 1st Congressional District's vacant seat.
Workers rejected the latest proposed contract in a 135-to-1 vote Sunday.