Morning Headlines: Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, February 23:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: New Graham Arena North to be dedicated
- Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
- A WSU financial literacy series teaches students they don't have to be Warren Buffet to invest
- A second ministry: Stewartville pastor answers the call for more substitute teachers
"Ministry is about people and teaching is about people — and about relationships. There's tons of crossover," Andrew Langseth said.
Even a student's budget offers investment opportunties.
The Rochester School Board unanimously approved the motion to offer Pekel the position after hearing an update on the number of superintendents leaving their positions across the nation and the number of school boards looking for candidates.
The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 30 near Hayfield Township when it lost control and rolled.