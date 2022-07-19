Morning Headlines: Kmart parking set to grow into AMPI lot
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, July 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Conrad Hilton to give $10M to the Mayo Foundation
- Kmart parking set to grow into AMPI lot
- Olmsted County elections manager: Work rivals his Middle East deployments
- Utica's tiny Airbnb cabin and its owners running it from the sea
- Chatfield standout Sam Backer finds home at MSU, Mankato
A new art and performance event kicks off at an unlikely spot in Rochester Saturday.
Former Air Force airman sees new challenges in operating Olmsted County elections.
City Council approves agreement after work to address school board concerns regarding equity.
Call for clarifying how issues are raised during meetings and with staff draws concerns about 'checks and balances.'