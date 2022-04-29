Morning Headlines: Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN DOE for handling of student in special education program
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 29:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Special Pullman railroad car arrives in Rochester
- Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
- Dodge County Wind proposing turbine project for 2023
- Growing up poor presented extra hurdles in medical school for Rochester native, UMR grad
- Local race tracks facing what could be a pivotal summer
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Exclusive
Brian Nguyen has experienced first-hand the impact of attending medical school without the benefits his affluent peers take for granted.
Exclusive
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
Parks will remain open, but the city is encouraging proper precautions as testing of dead birds continues
COVID-19-related hospital admissions increased during the last seven days, prompting an increase in federal designation