SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN DOE for handling of student in special education program

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 29, 2022 07:11 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 29:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
brian nguyen
Exclusive
Local
Growing up poor presented extra hurdles in medical school for Rochester native, UMR grad
Brian Nguyen has experienced first-hand the impact of attending medical school without the benefits his affluent peers take for granted.
April 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Bentley Strahl and Stephanie Ferschweiler
Exclusive
Local
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
April 28, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
121020.N.RPB.CANADA.GEESE.08180.jpg
Local
Avian flu suspected cause of death in six Canada geese in Silver Lake Park
Parks will remain open, but the city is encouraging proper precautions as testing of dead birds continues
April 28, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
COVID-19
Local
Olmsted County's COVID status returns to 'high'
COVID-19-related hospital admissions increased during the last seven days, prompting an increase in federal designation
April 28, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports