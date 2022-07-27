SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Morning Headlines: Log Cabin Grill is no longer considered potential landmark

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 27, 2022 07:12 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, July 27:

Stories in this episode:

What to read next
Chargers 4.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces 'Chargers' as mascot for new online school
The colors for the online school will be made up of one color from each of the three mainstream Rochester public high schools.
July 26, 2022 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
5a0a3e03fb4569b7fbab89a4106fe203.jpg
Local
Log Cabin Grill is no longer considered potential landmark
Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission opts to remove the property from the city's list of properties to review as potential landmarks.
July 26, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220726_140458.jpg
Business
Pick a card: New sports card and gaming shop in the pipeline for Rochester
Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture.
July 26, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clients.JPG
Business
Nurses at Mayo Clinic in Mankato vote to break away from Minnesota Nurses Association
After 70-plus years of being unionized, nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted to break away from the Minnesota Nurses Association Union on Monday with a 213-181 vote tally.
July 26, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson