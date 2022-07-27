Morning Headlines: Log Cabin Grill is no longer considered potential landmark
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, July 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Teachers in Plainview sign a new contract
- Log Cabin Grill is no longer considered potential landmark
- Rochester Public Schools announces 'Chargers' as mascot for new online school
- Dover-Eyota schools asking voters to approve $21 million referendum
- Rochester's Stuart headed back to the NHL as coach with Edmonton Oilers
The colors for the online school will be made up of one color from each of the three mainstream Rochester public high schools.
Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission opts to remove the property from the city's list of properties to review as potential landmarks.
Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture.
After 70-plus years of being unionized, nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted to break away from the Minnesota Nurses Association Union on Monday with a 213-181 vote tally.