Morning Headlines: Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror
- Day in History: 1972: 100-year-old Old Stone Church near Kenyon restored
- Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror
- A wandering house comes to Rochester
- Yammy Bear heads to Uvalde on heels of a newly diagnosed illness
- Biggest Gopher 50 ever to hit Deer Creek Speedway this week
The wandering house is part of an ongoing exhibit at the Rochester Art Center to find out what home means to us.
Photos: 4th Fest took place with live music and Fireworks at Soldiers Field Park on Monday, July 4, 2022
Live music, food trucks, and fireworks to celebrate July 4th at Soldiers Field Park.
Rally attendants held signs and chanted in protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling which over-turned Roe v. Wade in Rochester on July 4.
View photos of the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie.