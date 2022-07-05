SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, July 5:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo wandering house.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A wandering house comes to Rochester
The wandering house is part of an ongoing exhibit at the Rochester Art Center to find out what home means to us.
July 05, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
4th Fest
Local
Photos: 4th Fest took place with live music and Fireworks at Soldiers Field Park on Monday, July 4, 2022
Live music, food trucks, and fireworks to celebrate July 4th at Soldiers Field Park.
July 05, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Local
Photos: Pro-Choice rally held at the Olmsted County Government Center on Monday, July 4, 2022
Rally attendants held signs and chanted in protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling which over-turned Roe v. Wade in Rochester on July 4.
July 04, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
IMG_4296.jpg
Local
Photos: Blooming Prairie's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade
View photos of the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade in Blooming Prairie.
July 04, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link