Morning Headlines: MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 22:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Rochester isolated by rain, sleet, and snow – all communication down
- MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign
- Zumbro Falls Fire Chief Bruce Heitmann's 'retirement' shows decades of service
- New York firm buys second Med City property for $4.44 million
