News | Local

Morning Headlines: MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 22, 2022 06:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 22:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

DSC_0006 (3).JPG
Local
Britt Noser launches campaign for Rochester mayor
Candidate lists public safety, DMC and partisanship as key issues to address
February 22, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_7210D (1).jpeg
Weather
Why is a bird flying inside Mayo Civic Center?
Answer Man chirps in about 'obscene gesture' in 1939 photograph.
February 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
MacLaughlin.jpg
Local
MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign
Former county prosecutor and current legal aid attorney cites desire to reform office.
February 22, 2022 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Graduates, President's and Dean's lists
Rochester Community and Technical College
February 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports