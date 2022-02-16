SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Mayo Clinic pay raises bumped to 4%

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 16, 2022 06:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, February 16:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCAST
What to read next
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester School Board contemplates long-range plan for school resource officers
"The relationship between the SROs and the students — that helps deescalate the situation immensely," School Resource Officer Al Arzola said.
February 16, 2022 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
NW Roch Shooting.jpg
Local
Police: Shots fired in NW Rochester Tuesday night
Rochester Police Sergeant Ryan Edge said there is no concern for the public's safety at this time.
February 15, 2022 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Mayo Clinic
Local
Mayo Clinic pay raises bumped to 4%
The new rate is higher than 2% raises announced in January.
February 15, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
COVID-19
Local
COVID cases drop in Olmsted County, but impact lingers
Number of new cases are decreasing by 40% on weekly basis as hospitalizations continue
February 15, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen