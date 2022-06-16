Morning Headlines: Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 16:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: 1,362 rabies shots given to dogs and cats
- Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
- Former Rochester care worker accused of beating vulnerable fiancé
- Austin Public Schools asks voters to increase its operating referendum
- Dedication, long memories and big birdies: How PIZM secured its first boys golf state championship
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Members Only
In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region paid $3 million for 9 acres in Hudson, Wis., and submitted a proposal to construct a 100,000-square-foot medical center.
The last time Austin Public Schools asked the public to approve a referendum, it failed by less than 200 votes.
Damsels and Dragons gives kids an up close look at insects