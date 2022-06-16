SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 16, 2022 07:29 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 16:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 12-18, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 16, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region paid $3 million for 9 acres in Hudson, Wis., and submitted a proposal to construct a 100,000-square-foot medical center.
June 15, 2022 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Austin High School
Local
Austin Public Schools asks voters to approve its operating referendum
The last time Austin Public Schools asked the public to approve a referendum, it failed by less than 200 votes.
June 15, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Damsels and Dragons.jpg
Local
Hunt for dragons and damsels at Chester Woods
Damsels and Dragons gives kids an up close look at insects
June 15, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed