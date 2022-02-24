Morning Headlines: Mayo mobile clinic brings health care to rural communities
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, February 24:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Buffalo on the way to Mayo Park
- Mayo mobile clinic brings health care to rural communities
- Former Kwik Trip sold for $1.01M in Northeast Rochester
- 25 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual championships
- High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Company slated to bring up to 300 scooters to Rochester streets
Last-minute proposal to seek revision to police policy fails as council members seek more information
Rochester council told no specific plans are in place, but discussions of potential reuse of original building continue.
The semitrailer was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when a 2004 Saturn SUV collided into it while traveling south.