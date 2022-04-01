Morning Headlines: Med City firm creates new test for at-risk patients to track their immunity to omicron
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 1:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Trains full of physicians and surgeons headed to Rochester
- Med City firm creates new test for at-risk patients to track their immunity to omicron
- Medical examiner testifies, cell phone evidence introduced in March 2019 murder trial
- Fiddlehead and Real Deals to open new Rochester shops next week
- Pine Island pole-vaulting star White ready for whatever
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Arcade games, pinball machines, and premiere axe throwing at Rochester's Old School Entertainment Co. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
KASSON — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold a pair of in-person meetings and one remote meeting concerning a proposed project by Dodge County Wind, LLC, a company planning a wind energy project in Dodge, Mower and Steele counties.
The grants were raised during the December Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament at the Mayo Civic Center.