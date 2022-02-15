Morning Headlines: Med City senior living community sold for $67.3M, though no changes planned
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 15:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Thurston test given to first-year students at Rochester State Junior College
- Med City senior living community sold for $67.3M, though no changes planned
- 7 things to know as Sixth Street bridge discussions continue
- Abe Kamara restoring more than justice in community
- High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Augustana University – Caledonia: Tate Meiners; Cannon Falls: Kalysa Banks, Ella Coyle; Chatfield: Benjamin Ihrke, Kathleen Ihrke; La Crescent: Matthew Seiger; Mantorville: Justin Klepel; Red Wing: Ava Bremseth; Rochester: Madeline Borgmeier, Jack Fisher, Benjamin Limburg, Matthew Wennberg; Stewartville: Jolie Stecher; Winona: Colten Brand; Zumbro Falls: Jarret Haglund; Zumbrota: Luke Dahlen.
Rochester council members bring varying opinions to review of two concepts for new bridge over Zumbro River.
Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the Waters on Mayowood senior living complex for $67.3 million. No changes to the management, services or name are planned in the wake of sale.