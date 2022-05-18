Morning Headlines: Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 18:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: IBM’s Deep Blue computer defeats Russian chess grandmaster
- Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
- Rochester Public Schools projects enrollment to fall over the next decade
- Auto loans remain cool and affordable while interest and debt rates increase from Federal Reserve
- Millville's Martin named AMA supercross Rookie of the Year
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
The Federal Reserve has become aggressive in their fight against inflation by raising interest rates and accumulating debt rates. Auto loans have yet to catch up with these rising rates, which has led many people to purchase new vehicles before the rates catch up.