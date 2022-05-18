SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 18, 2022 07:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 18:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 18, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Ann, Scott and David Collins
Exclusive
The Vault
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
May 18, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220517.AutoDealershipLot.jpg
Business
Auto loans remain cool and affordable while interest and debt rates increase from Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve has become aggressive in their fight against inflation by raising interest rates and accumulating debt rates. Auto loans have yet to catch up with these rising rates, which has led many people to purchase new vehicles before the rates catch up.
May 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson