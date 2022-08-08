SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 08, 2022 07:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 8:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
John Marshall High School teacher Melissa Erickson
Local
To NASA and beyond: John Marshall teacher wraps up her 'summer of the nerd'
Melissa Erickson has been a public school teacher for four years. Before that, she taught scuba diving, which was how she began learning about the practical applications of science in the first place.
August 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
EV Black & White Dresses.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
En Vogue Down by the Riverside concert canceled
Forecast heavy rain has scrubbed the R&B trio's scheduled Down by the Riverside concert.
August 07, 2022 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bird Tagging
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Field of Dreams
Local
Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
The annual tournament was held at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
August 06, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe