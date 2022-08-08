Morning Headlines: Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 8:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Handgun control bill fails
- Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
- To NASA and beyond: John Marshall teacher wraps up her 'summer of the nerd'
- Rochester Gift of Life car show raises funds for families and patients facing transplants
- House fire has Meisters grateful for community support
