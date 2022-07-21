SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: More Rochester area adults are open about their mental health

Abby Sharpe
July 21, 2022 07:28 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 21:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
