Morning Headlines: More Rochester area adults are open about their mental health
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Mayo Clinic performs 5 kidney transplants in 24 hours
- 'I find it incredibly liberating': More Rochester area adults are open about their mental health
- Rochester council candidate forum sees empty seats
- Rochester's Jefferson Elementary installs new playground equipment to benefit students with autism
- Med City FC rides togetherness to NPSL Midwest semifinals
In a new study cited by National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota, 52% of adults said they have been more open with others about their mental health since the pandemic started.
Only one of three Ward 1 candidates was able to attend League of Women Voters forum.
In total, the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus Credit Union.