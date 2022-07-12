Morning Headlines: Need for hotel rooms could tweak TIF policy
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, July 12:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
- Need for hotel rooms could tweak TIF policy
- Ettinger affirms support for abortion rights in Rushford visit
- Insects are Rochester man's ambassadors to the natural world
- What to know if you head to the Pro Motocross nationals in Millville this week
