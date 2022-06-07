Morning Headlines: Neighbors lose appeal to block apartment project on edge of Country Club Manor
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, June 7:
- Day in History: 1997: Jack Drews named head John Marshall football coach
- Neighbors lose appeal to block apartment project on edge of Country Club Manor
- Rochester Motor's Dan Bissen has a delicious hidden talent
- New looks give Mr. Pizza North different flavor after renovations and reopening
- Chatfield dedicates this state tournament appearance to 2020 team that didn't get the chance
