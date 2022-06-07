SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Neighbors lose appeal to block apartment project on edge of Country Club Manor

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 07, 2022 07:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, June 7:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Weight Loss
Exclusive
Local
When COVID-19 hit, this Rochester woman decided to go on the 'Mayo Clinic diet'
Hubbard had failed in all her previous efforts until she tried a new diet
June 07, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
070621-BROOKE-BURCH-1132.jpg
Business
Brooke Burch's skills are bringing in sew many students
The owner of Custom Sewing and Alterations is finding a growing demand to learn to sew.
June 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Center Street Incident
Local
Landlord: Tenant feels unsafe after Kutzky Park shooting
Owner tells Rochester City Council that three of the shots fire Friday struck his rental property.
June 07, 2022 12:43 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
95ef54bb968a1f424a724dc91b770ae3.jpg
Local
Silver Lake Power Station deemed city landmark
Rochester council votes 6-1 to give plant official protected status.
June 07, 2022 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen