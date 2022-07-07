Morning Headlines: New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 7:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Ben Sternberg, Rochester promoter and columnist for 30 years, dies
- New owner paid $2.82 million for south Rochester hotel
- Outsized demand could mean smaller-than-expected hero checks for Minnesota front-line workers
- $14K worth of equipment stolen from Cascade Township construction site
- Honkers feeling confident heading into the second half of Northwoods League season
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Park Board will receive presentations related to Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses Tuesday.
The body of a deceased 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday in the Mississippi River near Winona by a group of fishers. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin is investigating the incident.
The 2019 Nissan was driving south on the highway near Pine Island when it left the roadway and crashed.