Morning Headlines: Noser lands November challenge against Norton
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 10:
Incumbent mayor Kim Norton sees majority of all votes cast in four-way primary.
The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.
Mueller and Ramaker are set for District 4 race in November, along with Davis and Rossman in District 5.
School board elections are technically nonpartisan races. However, the primary turned into a race deeply dividing voters into two camps.