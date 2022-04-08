Morning Headlines: Olmsted County officials alarmed by legislative proposal allowing hunters to use rifles
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, April 8:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Sen. Walter Mondale in Rochester
- Olmsted County officials alarmed by DNR legislative proposal allowing hunters to use rifles
- Dover makes progress with city's community center
- NUR-D returns to Rochester to perform at the Castle
- Tightly knit Lourdes boys tennis team is on a mission
Open house and tours are planned as opportunities to inform residents on proposed system
A new kitchen is the start to developing a space to gather in the small city.
Currently, southern Minnesota is a shotgun-only territory. Allowing rifles, with their longer bullet trajectory, could put lives and property at risk, officials say.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning Thursday, April 7, 2022, after receiving a spike in reports of scams involving callers posing as a member of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Civil Warrants Division.