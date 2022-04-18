Morning Headlines: On anniversary of 2 unsolved Rochester murders, police again asking for information
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, April 18:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Excavation starts at Quarry Hill Nature Center
- On anniversary of 2 unsolved Rochester murders, police again asking for information
- Mexican popsicles and ice cream are on the Med City menu this summer
- Civic music announces the 2022 Down by the Riverside lineup
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Rochester native Dennis Meadows co-authored a groundbreaking book challenging the notion of infinite growth from finite resources.
A child was killed in "vehicle vs child" accident Friday near Wabasso.
Anyone with information about the death of Robert E. Volgmann or April Jean Sorensen is asked to call Rochester police investigator Chris Weber or Crime Stoppers.