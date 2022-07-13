Morning Headlines: Pool compromises eyed in 125 Live agreement
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, July 13:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: 76-year-old Chatfield bandshell to be torn down
- Pool compromises eyed in 125 Live agreement
- Northwest Rochester office complex sold for $1.68 million
- Golf options intended to spur public insights
- Rookie head coach embracing the challenges of JM football
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Rochester Park Board received updated reports on city courses as the effort continues to determine future of municipal program.
Proposed deal adds two hours of weekend access for youth swim lessons to warm-water pool schedule.
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.
Think Bank is pledging to match gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank through Aug. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the nonprofit.