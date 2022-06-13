Morning Headlines: Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to advocate against gun violence
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 13:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: State Fire Department Association meets in Rochester
- Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to advocate against gun violence
- Rochester council sessions address uniqueness of current council experiences
- Why are patrol cars left idling in parking lots for so long?
- Lourdes baseball team has one more goal on season-long quest
An appellate court ruling finds the township did not violate state law in bypassing an environmental impact statement.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Sunday, June 12.
On May 26, workers with North Central States Planned Parenthood announced that they have formally filed for election to unionize with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for healthcare workers.