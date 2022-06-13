SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to advocate against gun violence

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
June 13, 2022 06:55 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 13:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Heron development 04242022.JPG
Local
Judge: Rochester Township broke no rules in assessing heron nest site
An appellate court ruling finds the township did not violate state law in bypassing an environmental impact statement.
June 13, 2022 08:27 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 13, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Local
Photos: Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic on Sunday, June 12, 2022
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Sunday, June 12.
June 12, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Planned Parenthood
Local
North Central Planned Parenthood workers file for union election
On May 26, workers with North Central States Planned Parenthood announced that they have formally filed for election to unionize with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for healthcare workers.
June 12, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier