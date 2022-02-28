Morning Headlines: Quarry Hill considered for addition to goose-management plan
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, February 28:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Nurses badly needed
- Ukrainian natives watch, worry from afar
- Quarry Hill considered for addition to goose-management plan
- Heating costs, driven by high fuel prices, pile on customers already behind on bills
Exclusive
Audrey Betcher says she's miss the 'amazingly dedicated, caring' staff as she retires as Rochester library director
'The people I have worked with over the years have been the best part of helping serve the community,' she says ahead of Friday retirement
Exclusive
A rally for peace in Ukraine is planned at Peace Plaza 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
"I just think it's really cool — especially to get females interested in science," said Katie Holger, the mother of a student. Holger also took part in the fair herself back in the 1990s.
Rochester Park Board will be asked Tuesday whether the program should be expanded.