Morning Headlines: Republican tide rises across rural Minnesota
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 13:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: St. Olaf band will now include women
- Republican tide rises across rural Minnesota
- Rochester School Board discusses school start times... again
- Oronoco Fire Department collects more than 400 pieces of fire gear to donate to Ukraine, other countries
- Mason Madsen lands at Boston College
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
TAOPI, Minn. — As the sun rises Wednesday, April 13, morning, emergency officials will get a better look at storm damage around Taopi. Early reports include damage to buildings, grain bins and downed power lines.
Members Only
From small towns to farms and across the state, outside the big cities Minnesota shows its conservatism.
Suicide prevention, growing membership and honoring WWII generation were among his themes.
Changing the start times again would be complicated by the fact that the school boundaries are changing next year.