Morning Headlines: Rescheduled "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event draws larger crowd after controversy
- Day in History: 1947: Gov. Youngdahl tells legislators they have done 'a great job'
- Rescheduled "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event draws larger crowd after controversy
- Newsworthy: Longfellow Elementary students create a school newspaper
- Mazeppa Historical Society, DNR hosting WWII 'POW Camps in SE Minnesota' seminar
- High school highlights for Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Plans to build a 7,100-square-foot, two-story complex on North Frontage Road of Salem Road Southwest were filed by 12th Street Dental this week. It is slated to be built just northeast of Edina Realty‘s Rochester office building at 1301 Salem Road SW.
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson spoke at a "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event held by the Center of the American Experiment.
The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. The "tree party" will feature free food, giveaways, live music and family activities.
The quarterly project has a range of sections: recipes and jokes, a mystery student and teacher to identify, a sports section, a science section, and more.