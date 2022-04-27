SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Rescheduled "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event draws larger crowd after controversy

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 27, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 27:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
A Med City dental clinic plans to build in Southwest Rochester
Plans to build a 7,100-square-foot, two-story complex on North Frontage Road of Salem Road Southwest were filed by 12th Street Dental this week. It is slated to be built just northeast of Edina Realty‘s Rochester office building at 1301 Salem Road SW.
April 26, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
CAE April 26 event 01.JPG
Local
Rescheduled "crime crisis" event draws larger crowd after controversy
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson spoke at a "Crime Crisis: Rochester" event held by the Center of the American Experiment.
April 26, 2022 08:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Untitled design - 2022-04-26T181436.370.png
Local
RPU's annual Arbor Day celebration being held Friday
The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. The "tree party" will feature free food, giveaways, live music and family activities.
April 26, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Longfellow School Newspaper
Local
Newsworthy: Longfellow Elementary students create a school newspaper
The quarterly project has a range of sections: recipes and jokes, a mystery student and teacher to identify, a sports section, a science section, and more.
April 26, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer