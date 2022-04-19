Morning Headlines: Restauranteur Sammi Loo brings the sweets with Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 19:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Ride of Paul Revere re-enacted in Rochester
- Restauranteur Sammi Loo brings the sweets with Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
- 'Pelvic Guru' dons costumes and makes videos to normalize taboo medical topics
- Republican governor hopefuls debate issues in Cannon Falls
- K-M's Knoll, staff ace at Minnesota State, will play in MLB Draft League
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
In addition to contrasting themselves with one another, the candidates tried just as hard to contrast themselves with Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic party.
Former Michaels Restaurant still substandard, with renewed path opened for demolition and development
Status opens new three-year window to seek tax-increment financing from city.
Developer says increased construction costs contributed to anticipated $3.5 million funding gap.