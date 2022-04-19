SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Restauranteur Sammi Loo brings the sweets with Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 19, 2022 07:05 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 19:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 19, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
IMG_7897.JPG
Local
Republican governor hopefuls debate issues in Cannon Falls
In addition to contrasting themselves with one another, the candidates tried just as hard to contrast themselves with Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic party.
April 19, 2022 12:59 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Ex-Michaels restaurant sells for $5.5 million in downtown Rochester
Local
Former Michaels Restaurant still substandard, with renewed path opened for demolition and development
Status opens new three-year window to seek tax-increment financing from city.
April 18, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
manor hills one.jpg
Local
Proposed Country Club Manor apartment project granted TIF
Developer says increased construction costs contributed to anticipated $3.5 million funding gap.
April 18, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen