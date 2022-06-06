Morning Headlines: Restorative justice program brings closure, healing following hard situations
- Day in History: 1997: Flag lowered at Claremont Public School
- Restorative justice program brings closure, healing following hard situations
- SEMCIL plans to build an accessible indoor recreation center in Northwest Rochester
- Pine Island Cheese Festival is back to kick off another summer
- Unbreakable bond helps carry Stewartville throwers to greatness
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Three Rivers Restorative Justice works with juveniles and adults to building community by focusing on the harm done and holding those who’ve caused the harm accountable.
More than 50 canines and the officer partners come to train, certify and compete as the United States Police Canine Association field trail comes to Rochester.
The Grand Parade of the Pine Island Cheese Festival took place in Pine Island on June 5, 2022.