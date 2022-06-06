SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Restorative justice program brings closure, healing following hard situations

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
June 06, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 29-June 4, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 06, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Restorative Justice
Exclusive
Local
Restorative justice program brings closure, healing following hard situations
Three Rivers Restorative Justice works with juveniles and adults to building community by focusing on the harm done and holding those who’ve caused the harm accountable.
June 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Canine demo Finn 01.JPG
Local
Police canines converge on Rochester for K9 games
More than 50 canines and the officer partners come to train, certify and compete as the United States Police Canine Association field trail comes to Rochester.
June 05, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Local
Photos: Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade 2022
The Grand Parade of the Pine Island Cheese Festival took place in Pine Island on June 5, 2022.
June 05, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey