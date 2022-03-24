Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Rochester area a magnet for political activity this weekend as it hosts 4 political conventions

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 24, 2022 07:12 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 24:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Oronoco fire
Local
Oronoco Fire Department collects fire gear to send to Ukraine
The department is collecting donations through Monday, April 11, 2022.
March 24, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Red Wing Fire Logo
Local
Cafeteria fire at Red Wing High School causes minor fire and smoke damage
Red Wing Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
March 24, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Local
Owatonna woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Dodge Center
The 19-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday morning for non-life threatening injuries.
March 24, 2022 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 24, 2022 06:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link