Morning Headlines: Rochester Art Center continues making adjustments to fix budget shortfalls
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, July 28:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Virginia Piper kidnapped from her home
- Pearls in the rough: 'Clam Fest' draws rare cars to Goodhue
- Byron native Lee nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Three of four commissioner hopefuls participate in League of Women Voters forum.
The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31 at Graham Park in Rochester.
The organization is seeing budget reductions amid increasing visitor numbers.
Rochester-based Solem Concessions Inc. has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back pay and fines by the U.S. Department of Labor for violations of how it treated 35 temporary workers with H-2B visas from January 2017 to November 2018. Solem operates 15 food concession stands at fairs and events in eight states.