Morning Headlines: Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
Library board chooses head of marketing and community engagement to step into director role
The lawsuit filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to find the fees “illegal, null, void and unenforceable” and require them to be refunded.
Bill Ihrke has worked in the school district in various roles for the past 25 years.