SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 09, 2022 07:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 9:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Local
Photos: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in downtown Rochester
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
August 08, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester library roof replacement set to start
Library will remain open, but efforts will shift Second Street traffic.
August 08, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
040621.N.RPB.fiddlehead-3874.jpg
Business
Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Fiddlehead Coffee owner Patrick Phelan has close ties to the war-torn country and found a way to help people there.
August 08, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
042721-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-006100.jpg
Business
Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester
The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.
August 08, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger