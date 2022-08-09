Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
- Day in History: 1972: Two local youths win state hula-hoop competition
- Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
- Jill Veerkamp is a jack of all trades at the St. Charles Library
- Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester
- Fritcher gets shot with MoonDogs and he takes advantage
Fiddlehead Coffee owner Patrick Phelan has close ties to the war-torn country and found a way to help people there.
The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.