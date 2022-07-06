Morning Headlines: Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, July 6:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: 'Northern Star' is launched on the Mississippi River
- Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
- Remembering Liz Quackenbush: Foundation started to share her educational beliefs and values
- 6 things to know about the Aug. 9 election
- All you need to know about the Gopher 50 Late Model Race
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 30 at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW when the collision occurred.
Craig Cotten, the owner of the Book Review comic and sports card shop in Rochester, died on Monday after being felled suddenly by a mix of illnesses in late June.
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.