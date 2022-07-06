SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 06, 2022 07:02 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, July 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

What to read next
Liz Quackenbush
Exclusive
Local
Remembering Liz Quackenbush: Foundation started to share her educational beliefs and values
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
July 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
042621-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-1003865.jpg
Local
2 injured in car crash near Rochester International Airport
The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 30 at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW when the collision occurred.
July 05, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Craig Cotton
Business
Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
Craig Cotten, the owner of the Book Review comic and sports card shop in Rochester, died on Monday after being felled suddenly by a mix of illnesses in late June.
July 05, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Local
Watch: Rochester Mayoral Debate
The debate is hosted by the Post Bulletin, ABC 6 News and 125 LIVE.
July 05, 2022 06:57 PM