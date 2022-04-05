Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Morning Headlines: Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 05, 2022 07:09 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 5:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Soap and goats.jpg
Local
Snuggle a baby goat or ride the bull this weekend
ROCHESTER — There are chances to grab the weekend by the horns or pet a goat before it grows horns and everything in between this weekend in Southeast Minnesota.
April 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Jury deliberations expected to begin after closing arguments in March 2019 murder trial
The jury is expected to begin its deliberations Tuesday afternoon, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder
April 05, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester city logo
Local
Downtown sidewalk work approved with efforts to limit business impacts
Majority of sidewalk replacement will be along both sides of six blocks of Broadway Avenue.
April 04, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1645e6f6490977cc3bfe6fe646d3f084.jpg
Local
Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban
Planned Graham Arena show will not feature exotic animals in order to secure city license.
April 04, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen