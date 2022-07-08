SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Rochester extreme fitness program partners with national nonprofit to teach kickboxing

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 08, 2022 07:15 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, July 8:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 08, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Winona County Fair
Local
Photos: Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022
A goat show, a sheep, show and a tractor pull at the Winona County Fair Grounds in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7.
July 07, 2022 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
FranklinPresser.png
Local
Chief Franklin, RPD discuss recent shootings, staff shortages and drug problem in Rochester
Rochester Police Chief James Franklin said a newly formed task force has been combatting the recent shootings and other violent crimes in Rochester so far this year.
July 07, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
fernbrook family center
Local
Learn to 'center queer voices' at Fernbrook Family Center training
Fernbrook Family Center is hosting its second annual equity, diversity and inclusion training on Aug. 11, 2022. This year's theme is "Centering Queer Voices."
July 07, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports