Morning Headlines: Rochester gardeners hope to preserve 'hidden resource'

Post Bulletin Minute
July 18, 2022 07:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, July 18:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 18, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Bear Creek trail.jpg
Local
Replacing trees along park trails benefit with an added layer of protection
Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex Park trails are benefiting from new plantings in the reforestation effort.
July 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Forestville Petersons 02.JPG
Local
Dressing up in history at Forestville
Forestville visitors were given a chance to wear authentic 19th century clothing.
July 18, 2022 06:06 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
SMART Garden
Local
Rochester gardeners hope to preserve 'hidden resource'
Formerly used for Rochester Community and Technical College's horticulture program, it's known as the SMART garden, which stands for sustainable, medicinal, artistic, resourceful, and therapeutic.
July 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer