Morning Headlines: Rochester gardeners hope to preserve 'hidden resource'
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, July 18:
- Day in History: 1997: Restovich All-Star Baseball Camps
- Rochester gardeners hope to preserve 'hidden resource'
- Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys building to fall soon
- Vision for renovation of city parking lots and ramp, along with former Legends site, set for review
- A thank-you card brought to life: Millville says so long to A-Mart
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex Park trails are benefiting from new plantings in the reforestation effort.
Forestville visitors were given a chance to wear authentic 19th century clothing.
Formerly used for Rochester Community and Technical College's horticulture program, it's known as the SMART garden, which stands for sustainable, medicinal, artistic, resourceful, and therapeutic.