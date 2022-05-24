Morning Headlines: Rochester host family formed tight bond with MLB player
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 24:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: First Farmer’s Market to be held in Rochester
- More than just a host family: Rochester family formed tight bond with MLB player Dan Winkler
- Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy uses challenge coins to start Alzheimer's research fundraiser
- Using art to bring together Iraqis, Americans
- Section 1AA baseball tournament features half-dozen true title contenders
The Iraqi American Reconciliation Project uses art to foster understanding between the two cultures.
Michael Gengler, a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, created challenge coins to sell with the proceeds to go toward Alzheimer's research. After watching his own family struggle with the disease, Gengler said he wants "to raise the money to try to make a bigger difference for future generations so the disease maybe can go away."