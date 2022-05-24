SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Rochester host family formed tight bond with MLB player

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 24, 2022 07:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 24:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Pedestrian hit by car in Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot
The 71-year-old man was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.
May 24, 2022 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 22-28, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 24, 2022 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
IARP Wasfi.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Using art to bring together Iraqis, Americans
The Iraqi American Reconciliation Project uses art to foster understanding between the two cultures.
May 24, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Asked and Answered - Deputy Michael Gengler
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy uses challenge coins to start Alzheimer's research fundraiser
Michael Gengler, a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, created challenge coins to sell with the proceeds to go toward Alzheimer's research. After watching his own family struggle with the disease, Gengler said he wants "to raise the money to try to make a bigger difference for future generations so the disease maybe can go away."
May 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher