Morning Headlines: Rochester mayor's race spending tops $28,000 heading into four-way primary election
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 2:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Mayo Clinic to build a new employee health center
- Rochester mayor's race spending tops $28,000 heading into four-way primary election
- 8 questions with Rochester chess master Matt Jensen
- Petition seeks to kick state Sen. Dornink off GOP ballot; chief justice asks, why so late?
- Walch begins second training camp with Browns
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Summerset Theatre and Autism Friendly Austin partner to provide a welcoming experience for theater fans with autism, other challenges.
Art Heads Emporium is hosting the market featuring 16 artists and their work.
Five-year contract approved for operations of city-owned space and continued support of nonprofit's work related to senior population.
Campaign finance reports show how much candidates have collected and spent during the first months of their campaigns.