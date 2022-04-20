Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools considers the cost of changing start times
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 20:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Judge declares that women make good jurors
- Rochester Public Schools considers the cost of changing start times
- Olmsted County's senior-housing project seeks to start filling specific need
- Four Daughters Winery ready to start pouring the bourbon
- Mayo's overall tennis strength prevails over formidable Century
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Michigan Tech scientists found Isle Royale wolves show a definite preference for old moose and those with osteoarthritis.
The board is anticipated to make a decision on whether or not to implement new start times for next year by May 3.
Members Only
Highland Meadows Counseling Center, Inc. is more than doubling the footprint of its building. “We’re adding about 5,000 square feet of space,” said co-owner Mandy Hyland. “We’re expanding some of our programming and adding a few therapists, including a medical provider.”
Public hearing on six proposed maps yields few comments, with discussions centered on diversity and city representation.