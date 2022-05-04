Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10 minutes
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 4:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: New surgical pavilion at Saint Marys to open soon
- Faced with conflicting data, Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10 minutes
- Rochester continues to wait for avian flu results after more dead geese were found in Silver Lake Park
- SE Minnesota legislators weigh in on possible end of Roe
- High school highlights for Tuesday, May 3, 2022
When asked if RPS should adopt the alternative start and end times, 41% of staff members "strongly agreed" and 31% of staff members "strongly disagreed."
Rochester continues to wait for avian flu results after more dead geese were found in Silver Lake Park
With number increasing, state health officials recommend the city act as if the illness is present.
'I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.'
Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun, a former Mayo Clinic attorney and Rochester resident, wrote the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. A year after he wrote it, Blackmun described it as “one of the worst mistakes in the court’s history or one of its great decisions.”