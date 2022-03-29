Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools reviews survey data to see what areas need improvement
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 29:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: The city health department offers free smallpox vaccinations to all students
- Looking inward: Rochester Public Schools reviews survey data to see what areas need improvement
- Trial begins in 2019 murder case
- If your new property assessment increased, you are not alone
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday, March 28, 2022.
"These results weigh heavily on me, but I am somewhat heartened that our next conversation that we have is going to be about our plan going forward," said School Board member Cathy Nathan.
Region saw residential value increases of 20% or more, while other property values also increased in Olmsted County.