Morning Headlines: Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 25:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Bridge toll lifted in Wabasha
- Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval
- Area bank names new leader for the Rochester market
- Study refutes stereotype that people with obesity lie about how much they eat
- A Frozen Feeling: Southeastern Minnesota natives help Augsburg to Frozen Four
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Recognition for 2020 financial reporting means the city has received the honor longer than any other Minnesota city.
Completion of city ward map allows Olmsted County to move forward with remapping commissioner districts to balance populations in each.
Winona-based Merchants Bank, recently promoted Jarett Jones to take on the role of market president for the Rochester area. He takes over from Dan Nistler, who retired in March.