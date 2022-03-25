Read Today's Paper Friday, March 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 25, 2022 07:19 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 25:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 25, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
rochester city logo
Local
Rochester achieves distinction in financial reporting for 50th consecutive year
Recognition for 2020 financial reporting means the city has received the honor longer than any other Minnesota city.
March 24, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Ward and precinct map.jpg
Local
Rochester redistricting effort adds voting precincts with final approval
Completion of city ward map allows Olmsted County to move forward with remapping commissioner districts to balance populations in each.
March 24, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
JonesJarett.jpg
Members Only
Business
Area bank names new leader for the Rochester market
Winona-based Merchants Bank, recently promoted Jarett Jones to take on the role of market president for the Rochester area. He takes over from Dan Nistler, who retired in March.
March 24, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger