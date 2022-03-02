Morning Headlines: Rochester School Board approves shift in district mask policy
- Day in History: 1997: Hayfield wins the Class A team wrestling title
- Rochester School Board approves shift in district mask policy
- Request to dismiss Jerk King lawsuit under review
- State wrestling preview: Development of underclassmen has KoMets eyeing program's fifth state title
- High school highlights for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
The recommendation takes effect March 7.
The Rochester Nordic Ski Team held their End of Season Olympics event Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Rochester Park Board agrees to add fifth park to list, in case nature center staff want to control goose population on pond
Forum scheduled to discuss homelessness in Rochester and provide answers to community questions