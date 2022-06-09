Morning Headlines: Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 9:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Stewartville boys Track and Field team takes home state championship
- Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget
- Construction firm working on new, larger Med City office
- Questions remain for community corrections after Fillmore County leaves three-county program
- Down to last out, Winona rallies past Byron to win Section 1AAA baseball title
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Finances are among potential topics for possible new agreement between Dodge and Olmsted counties.
Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new office space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center, along West Circle Drive Northwest.
“That’s the good news in all this,” said RPS Finance Director John Carlson. “Nothing drastic was changed.”