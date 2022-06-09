SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Morning Headlines: Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 09, 2022 07:13 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 9:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
