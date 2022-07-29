Morning Headlines: Rochester Schools may end year $10 million stronger than planned
- Day in History: 1947: American Vegetarian Party seeks power
- Amid confusion about expected deficit, Rochester Schools may end year $10 million stronger than planned
- Olmsted County District 4 candidates seek to define their potential as commissioners
- Vegan food line concocted by Mayo High School graduate fills 3,000 retailers
- Lake City golfers carry on program tradition at Women's State Amateur Championship
The Byron-area Larsen family farm was recognized at the Olmsted County Fair as the county's Family Farm of the year.
The Olmsted County fair runs July 25-31 at Graham Park in Rochester.
League of Women Voters forum features candidates in primary election.
Col. Eric R. Swenson assumed command of the district from Col. Karl D. Jansen on Thursday, July 28, 2022.