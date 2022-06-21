Morning Headlines: Rochester's K9 Ninja advances on to American Ninja Warrior semifinals
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, June 21:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: 10,000 visitors visit Spring Grove
- Rochester's K9 Ninja advances on to American Ninja Warrior semifinals
- Rochester cutting fees at city pools
- Rochester City Council candidate attended Jan. 6 rally that led to Capitol riot
- PB Golfers of the Year Windhorst Knudsen, Larson made their marks on state level
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
City Council earmarks $50,000 to offset cost of fees for Silver Lake and Soldiers Field pools.
Rochester City Council wants youth swimming organizations, Park Board to have chance to weigh in on agreement between city and 125 Live.
Olmsted County project aims to provide housing for low-income seniors.