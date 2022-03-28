Morning Headlines: Rochester's Milton Kaplan's businesses flourished when the printed word was king
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, March 28:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Police dispatched to North Star Bar for near riot
- Paperback Magnate: Rochester's Milton Kaplan's businesses flourished when the printed word was king
- With the pressure on, Hayfield delivers another state championship
- Volunteers provide free plumbing repairs to homeowners in need
- High school highlights for Saturday, March 26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Exclusive
The Rochester businessman and community leader died earlier this month at 101.
Firefighters responded to a stove fire at Northwest Rochester apartment.
Liz Boldon gets DFL nod as Senate District 25 candidate Andy Smith wins a three-way bid for the house seat Boldon is vacating.