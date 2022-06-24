SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Morning Headlines: Rochester's TikTok famous orthodontist opens donut shop next to his office

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 24, 2022 07:12 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, June 24:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Water Ski Days
Local
Lake City celebrates three anniversaries this year during its annual Water Ski Days
Starting on June 23, Lake City held it annual celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the festival, the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing and the 150th anniversary of Lake City's founding.
June 24, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 24, 2022 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mayo Civic Center
Local
What's going on at Mayo Civic Center?
Why facilities are closed to the public during an ongoing event this week.
June 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
chicken-03.png
Exclusive
Business
40 million birds destroyed. How has the Avian flu affected Rochester retail and restaurants?
Another round of the avian flu erupted in February causing more than 40 million birds in North America to be infected and destroyed. This round of the avian flu has been part of the impact to poultry prices across the region.
June 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson