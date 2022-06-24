Morning Headlines: Rochester's TikTok famous orthodontist opens donut shop next to his office
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, June 24:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Wabasha posse captures two desperados
- Rochester's TikTok famous orthodontist opens donut shop next to his office
- Strickland done as Lourdes Activities Director
- Swim lesson backlog leaves many asking about extra space
- Mayo, Lourdes have players selected All-State in baseball
Starting on June 23, Lake City held it annual celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the festival, the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing and the 150th anniversary of Lake City's founding.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Why facilities are closed to the public during an ongoing event this week.
Another round of the avian flu erupted in February causing more than 40 million birds in North America to be infected and destroyed. This round of the avian flu has been part of the impact to poultry prices across the region.