Morning Headlines: Root River Jam invites the community to dance in new music video
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 27:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Dr. W. J. Mayo stresses mental welfare for patients
- Root River Jam invites the community to dance in new music video
- Judge: 'You can spend the same time in prison as you imprisoned (her)'
- Real estate selling quickly in Rochester, Southeast Minnesota housing market
- Section 1AAAA and 1AAA baseball first-round matchups: Mayo and Century square off in first round
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Southeast Minnesota band put out an open cast call for June 5.
The release noted the group has failed to cure the default identified in the Nov. 11, 2021, notice.
Timothy Jay Griffin, 55, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile in her home over a number of years.