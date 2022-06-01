Morning Headlines: RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 1:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: High schools must produce good citizens
- 'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
- Demolition of former Michaels Restaurant in Rochester's downtown to start this summer
- Four primary elections expected to narrow Rochester candidates
- Section softball: Cannon Falls, Chatfield and Wabasha-Kellogg advance to championship Thursday
- Winona foils Byron's strategy in Section 1AAA semifinals
